Armed man robs Twin City Highway Jack in the Box Wednesday night

An armed man robbed Jack in the Box Wednesday night, Port Arthur Police said.

Officers responded to the robbery at approximately 7:51 p.m. at the 4001 Twin City Highway location.

Sgt. Terry Tran said a black male wearing all gray clothing and a mask entered the business with a gun and demanded money.

He fled the scene on foot with an undetermined amount of money before police arrived.

According to Tran, no one was injured.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case.