expand
Ad Spot

September 30, 2021

Astros chip in $10K for local foster care children fun

By PA News

Published 12:24 am Thursday, September 30, 2021

The Houston Astros are pitching in to help foster children enjoy more fun activities in Port Arthur, Mid County and beyond.

The Astros Foundation awarded a $10,000 grant to CASA of Southeast Texas to promote extracurricular activities such as band, Little League, dance and more for foster care children.

The funding helps cover fees and equipment for children who wish to participate, whereas previously this access could have been limited due to economic circumstances.

“CASA is grateful for the opportunity that this grant from the Astros Foundation provides for the children and families in foster care in Jefferson County,” CASA Executive Director Elizabeth Woods said.

As of late this summer, there were approximately 90 volunteers working in Jefferson County providing a voice for children in need.

In fact, according to CASA of Southeast Texas, those volunteers and staff members are serving more than 220 children from newborns on up the age ladder.

CASA of Southeast Texas has a goal of providing a volunteer for every foster child in Jefferson County. The CASA volunteer meets with the child, gets to know the girl or boy and represents the child’s best interest in cases of abuse and neglect.

Woods recently stressed to Port Arthur Newsmedia that every child deserves to grow up in a stable and loving home that is going to provide for them and care for them in an environment free of abuse and neglect.

“The end result is we want to make sure the child has the best outcome,” Woods said. “Our volunteers are trained to be able to recognize what is the best outcome.”

Those interested in learning more, can visit casasetx.org. For more information about becoming an advocate, call the local CASA office at 409-832-CASA (2272).

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur apartment complex details $15M of upgrades for 240 units

Armed man robs Twin City Highway Jack in the Box Wednesday night

Police searching for Port Arthur man who led them on chase from Bridge City in stolen car

Local ADA wants more African Americans participating in the prosecutorial realm

community

Port Arthur apartment complex details $15M of upgrades for 240 units

Local

Armed man robs Twin City Highway Jack in the Box Wednesday night

Local

Police searching for Port Arthur man who led them on chase from Bridge City in stolen car

Local

Local ADA wants more African Americans participating in the prosecutorial realm

Local

Kelli Sartin murder trial witness: “I regret (it) to this day”

Local

Port Neches woman killed. Troopers looking for hit-and-run vehicle.

High School Sports

Bulldogs don’t want Mid County Madness win to define them, ready for Santa Fe

Local

Port Arthur releases schedule, locations for planned power outage

Business

Saturday mac & cheese benefits Museum of the Gulf Coast

Local

County providing free COVID testing in PA, Mid County

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Community gathers to honor late judge

community

Astros chip in $10K for local foster care children fun

community

PHOTO GALLERY — Bridge City Chamber celebrates top students, business members

High School Sports

Titans could benefit from inclement weather on the road

Groves

Port Arthur man sentenced for having sex with 11-year-old in Groves

Business

Nederland EDC seeking approval for $520K Bank of America purchase

Local

Jefferson County terminates Port Arthur Police’s access to county jail

Columns

CHRIS MOORE — Jake’s Fireworks trial delay spotlights complex legal system

Education

SCHEDULE — Marching bands participating in free festival Saturday at PNG

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Lane for Port Arthur buses nears completion

Business

Who won ‘Best of’? Find out today.

Local

City of Nederland announces phone line disruption issues for today

Local

“You could just smell it.” Responding officer describes discovering Sartin restaurateur’s body.

High School Sports

Nederland seniors happy to describe the end of PNG’s Purple reign