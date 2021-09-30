Astros chip in $10K for local foster care children fun

The Houston Astros are pitching in to help foster children enjoy more fun activities in Port Arthur, Mid County and beyond.

The Astros Foundation awarded a $10,000 grant to CASA of Southeast Texas to promote extracurricular activities such as band, Little League, dance and more for foster care children.

The funding helps cover fees and equipment for children who wish to participate, whereas previously this access could have been limited due to economic circumstances.

“CASA is grateful for the opportunity that this grant from the Astros Foundation provides for the children and families in foster care in Jefferson County,” CASA Executive Director Elizabeth Woods said.

As of late this summer, there were approximately 90 volunteers working in Jefferson County providing a voice for children in need.

In fact, according to CASA of Southeast Texas, those volunteers and staff members are serving more than 220 children from newborns on up the age ladder.

CASA of Southeast Texas has a goal of providing a volunteer for every foster child in Jefferson County. The CASA volunteer meets with the child, gets to know the girl or boy and represents the child’s best interest in cases of abuse and neglect.

Woods recently stressed to Port Arthur Newsmedia that every child deserves to grow up in a stable and loving home that is going to provide for them and care for them in an environment free of abuse and neglect.

“The end result is we want to make sure the child has the best outcome,” Woods said. “Our volunteers are trained to be able to recognize what is the best outcome.”

Those interested in learning more, can visit casasetx.org. For more information about becoming an advocate, call the local CASA office at 409-832-CASA (2272).