September 30, 2021

A health care worker in Port Arthur displays COVID-19 vaccine. (Chris Moore/The News)

Health department updates COVID fatality, case count for Port Arthur & Mid County

By PA News

Published 5:58 pm Thursday, September 30, 2021

Early Thursday evening, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reported COVID-19 positive individuals for Port Arthur, Groves and Nederland.

There are confirmations of 10 for Port Arthur, two for Groves and seven for Nederland.

The lack of new mass COVID confirmations was an improvement from Wednesday, when the health department reported COVID-19 related deaths in residents of Port Arthur, Groves and Nederland.

The Port Arthur resident was a Black female between the age range of 40-45.

The Groves resident was a White male between 85 and 90 years old, and the Nederland resident was a White female between 65-70.

It has been determined these individuals had underlying health conditions.

From the onset of the pandemic, there have been 94 COVID-related deaths reported for Port Arthur, 40 deaths for Nederland and 27 for Groves.

Also for Wednesday, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reported COVID-19 positive individuals for Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches.

There were confirmations of seven for Port Arthur, eight for Groves, seven for Nederland and four for Port Neches.

