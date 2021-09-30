PHOTO GALLERY — Bridge City Chamber celebrates top students, business members

BRIDGE CITY — The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce gathered Tuesday at COS Printing to honor excellence in education and business.

Bridge City High School’s Keelin Finley and Orangefield High School’s Zoe Martin were each recognized as students of the month.

Finley, ranked No. 1 in her class, plans to attend the University of Texas after graduation.

Martin, who sports a 4.89 GPA, plans to attend Texas A&M after high school.

Lanie Crowson was honored as Bridge City Employee of the Month. Crowson works at Leslie’s Place.

Lumpkin Premier Services was recognized as Bridge City Business of the Month.

This week’s networking social was hosted by Eric Andrus at COS Printing, 1600 Texas Avenue in Bridge City.

