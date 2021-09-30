expand
Ad Spot

September 30, 2021

Stonegate Manor, located on Turtle Creek Drive, will soon undergo renovations to its 240 units. (Monique Batson/The News)

Port Arthur apartment complex details $15M of upgrades for 240 units

By Monique Batson

Published 12:40 am Thursday, September 30, 2021

Several residents of Stonegate Manor in Port Arthur approached and were told during a Tuesday night council meeting that they would soon be getting extensive upgrades to their apartments.

“I’ve lived in Stonegate since 1987,” one resident, who identified herself as Melinda, told council. “I’m very proud of my complex. The complex really needs a good update.”

Melinda said she’s been in her current unit for 11 years and it’s never been painted.

“The carpet is old, the flooring is separated. But I’m very blessed to have a roof over my head.”

She was one of four residents that addressed the council during a public hearing regarding tax credits for the proposed rehabilitation of the 240 units at the complex on Turtle Creek Drive.

Most detailed needed upgrades ranging from HVAC systems to plumping issues, but they gave thanks for new security systems that were recently put in place by ITEX Group, which took ownership of the apartment complex in January.

“I’ve been there since 2013,” said Lois Ware. “I’m not to the point where I can’t do better. I want to do better. I love my community and I’m looking forward to (it) being a great success with the help of the city of Port Arthur.”

ITEX Group representatives Kenny Baugh and Dakota Courville were also in attendance for the meeting, during which they said they’ve acquired approximately $15 million to make upgrades to the 240 units.

“A lot of what the tenants explained…will be covered in the development,” said Kenny Baugh.

Planned improvements include plumbing, HVAC systems, granite countertops, “wood-style” flooring, etc. Outside, ITEX Group intends to add new playgrounds and other improvements.

During the renovations, Baugh said, ITEX Group will pay for storage for those living in units under construction, and will also pay to have their utilities shut off and back on — removing all burden of cost from the tenants.

Councilman Thomas Kinlaw, who represents the district in which Stonegate Manor is located, said he had been in talks with ITEX about renovations to the property.

“This seems to be an ideal time and place where we can service some of the residents from my district,” he said. “I want this to be a success. It’s blooming in District 3.”

While on board, one councilman did stress the need for urgency.

“Don’t take too long,” Councilman Cal Jones said. “Let’s be more timely and give people good living conditions, and we will appreciate that. I’m sick and tired of the citizens from these apartment complexes talking about what they’re going through. When I go home at night, I’m not grabbing popcorn. I’m worried about what the people here are going through.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur apartment complex details $15M of upgrades for 240 units

Armed man robs Twin City Highway Jack in the Box Wednesday night

Police searching for Port Arthur man who led them on chase from Bridge City in stolen car

Local ADA wants more African Americans participating in the prosecutorial realm

community

Port Arthur apartment complex details $15M of upgrades for 240 units

Local

Armed man robs Twin City Highway Jack in the Box Wednesday night

Local

Police searching for Port Arthur man who led them on chase from Bridge City in stolen car

Local

Local ADA wants more African Americans participating in the prosecutorial realm

Local

Kelli Sartin murder trial witness: “I regret (it) to this day”

Local

Port Neches woman killed. Troopers looking for hit-and-run vehicle.

High School Sports

Bulldogs don’t want Mid County Madness win to define them, ready for Santa Fe

Local

Port Arthur releases schedule, locations for planned power outage

Business

Saturday mac & cheese benefits Museum of the Gulf Coast

Local

County providing free COVID testing in PA, Mid County

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Community gathers to honor late judge

community

Astros chip in $10K for local foster care children fun

community

PHOTO GALLERY — Bridge City Chamber celebrates top students, business members

High School Sports

Titans could benefit from inclement weather on the road

Groves

Port Arthur man sentenced for having sex with 11-year-old in Groves

Business

Nederland EDC seeking approval for $520K Bank of America purchase

Local

Jefferson County terminates Port Arthur Police’s access to county jail

Columns

CHRIS MOORE — Jake’s Fireworks trial delay spotlights complex legal system

Education

SCHEDULE — Marching bands participating in free festival Saturday at PNG

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Lane for Port Arthur buses nears completion

Business

Who won ‘Best of’? Find out today.

Local

City of Nederland announces phone line disruption issues for today

Local

“You could just smell it.” Responding officer describes discovering Sartin restaurateur’s body.

High School Sports

Nederland seniors happy to describe the end of PNG’s Purple reign