expand
Ad Spot

September 30, 2021

Port Neches woman killed. Troopers looking for hit-and-run vehicle.

By PA News

Published 12:32 am Thursday, September 30, 2021

The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking information about a driver who struck and killed a Port Neches woman as she was walking in the Central Gardens area.

The crash took place at approximately 2:33 a.m. Saturday as the woman was walking on what is called the improved shoulder of Texas 347 near Third Avenue just north of Nederland.

The vehicle failed to remain at the scene and has not been located as of Wednesday morning, according to information from DPS.

The pedestrian, identified as Nicole Robinson, 32, of Port Neches, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Jefferson County justice of the peace.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the driver or their whereabouts to contact the Lufkin DPS Communications Office at 936-699-7340.

The crash remains under investigation.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur apartment complex details $15M of upgrades for 240 units

Armed man robs Twin City Highway Jack in the Box Wednesday night

Police searching for Port Arthur man who led them on chase from Bridge City in stolen car

Local ADA wants more African Americans participating in the prosecutorial realm

community

Port Arthur apartment complex details $15M of upgrades for 240 units

Local

Armed man robs Twin City Highway Jack in the Box Wednesday night

Local

Police searching for Port Arthur man who led them on chase from Bridge City in stolen car

Local

Local ADA wants more African Americans participating in the prosecutorial realm

Local

Kelli Sartin murder trial witness: “I regret (it) to this day”

Local

Port Neches woman killed. Troopers looking for hit-and-run vehicle.

High School Sports

Bulldogs don’t want Mid County Madness win to define them, ready for Santa Fe

Local

Port Arthur releases schedule, locations for planned power outage

Business

Saturday mac & cheese benefits Museum of the Gulf Coast

Local

County providing free COVID testing in PA, Mid County

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Community gathers to honor late judge

community

Astros chip in $10K for local foster care children fun

community

PHOTO GALLERY — Bridge City Chamber celebrates top students, business members

High School Sports

Titans could benefit from inclement weather on the road

Groves

Port Arthur man sentenced for having sex with 11-year-old in Groves

Business

Nederland EDC seeking approval for $520K Bank of America purchase

Local

Jefferson County terminates Port Arthur Police’s access to county jail

Columns

CHRIS MOORE — Jake’s Fireworks trial delay spotlights complex legal system

Education

SCHEDULE — Marching bands participating in free festival Saturday at PNG

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Lane for Port Arthur buses nears completion

Business

Who won ‘Best of’? Find out today.

Local

City of Nederland announces phone line disruption issues for today

Local

“You could just smell it.” Responding officer describes discovering Sartin restaurateur’s body.

High School Sports

Nederland seniors happy to describe the end of PNG’s Purple reign