Saturday mac & cheese benefits Museum of the Gulf Coast

The Museum of the Gulf Coast and I Heart Mac & Cheese are teaming up for great deals and tasty meals.

The fundraiser kicks off this weekend. Visit the restaurant, 3350 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. in Port Arthur, anytime from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and mention the Museum of the Gulf Coast at the time of your order.

Ten percent of the proceeds go to the Museum.

These funds will go directly to improving outreach programs and expanding free community events.