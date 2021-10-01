PHOTO GALLERY — Bum Phillips Bowl trophy finds (temporary) home in Nederland

NEDERLAND — Port Arthur Newsmedia sports editor Chris Moore delivered the Bum Phillips Bowl trophy to Nederland High School Thursday afternoon.

He was met by principal Natalie Gomez and head football coach Monte Barrow, who happily accepted the symbol of Mid County Madness. The trophy stays at Nederland High through the end of the current academic year before returning to the Port Arthur News building on Memorial Boulevard.

The Bulldogs are able to claim temporary ownership of the trophy following their 38-28 victory over Port Neches-Groves on Sept. 24 in Port Neches.

Legendary former Port Arthur News sports editor Bob West covered the Houston Oilers, traveling with the team during a run of success led by Bum Phillips.

It was one of many career highlights for West and provided an opportunity for him to get to know Phillips, who would become a good, and admired friend.

In Phillips’ honor, the Port Arthur News, led by West, introduced the Bum Phillips Bowl trophy a few years back. Awarded to the winner of Mid-County Madness, the unique trophy features a football with Phillips’ signature cowboy hat on top.