Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: Sept. 20-26
- Wayne Stark, 63, aggravated assault of a public servant
- Eric Fornols, 42, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Port Neches police calls Sept. 20 to Sept. 26
Sept. 20
- An assault was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
Sept. 21
- No reports.
Sept.22
- Criminal trespassing and criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Eighth Street.
Sept. 23
- Theft was reported in the 3100 block of Galewood.
Sept. 24
- Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Fifth Street.
- Forgery was reported in the 2300 block of Patricia.
- Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 2000 block of Merriman.
Sept. 25
- A person was arrested for aggravated assault of a public servant in the 2500 block of Ninth Street.
- Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 2000 block of Merriman.
Sept. 26
- A person was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of Washington.