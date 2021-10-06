Kermit “Chuck” Allison Jr. of Port Arthur, TX. Answered the calling of God and departed this life on September 26, 2021.

Surviving his death is his mother Patricia Allison and Father Kermit Allison, Sr. brother, Timonthy Lewis; sister, India Allison; five nieces, Makaya, Tayia, Alasia, Torri and Tia; two nephews, Daylon and Keyshawn; three uncles, Earl Allison (Candice), Lee (Doris) and Leon (Charlotte); three aunts, Corine Mitchell, Nancy Allison, and Roxi Pearson (Robert).

Graveside service will be 11am Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Sabine Pass Cemetery, in Sabine Pass, TX.

Visitation will be 10am until service time.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.