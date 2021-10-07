Health department reports COVID deaths in Nederland, Port Neches

On Thursday afternoon, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reported COVID-19 related deaths for residents in Nederland and Port Neches.

The residents of Nederland included two White males between the age ranges of 55-60 and 85-90.

The resident of Port Neches was a Hispanic male between 30 and 35 years old.

It has not been determined whether the deceased had underlying health conditions.

From the onset of the Pandemic, there have been 42 COVID-19 related deaths for Nederland residents and 19 for Port Neches.

From Oct. 5-6, the City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting COVID-19 positive confirmations for individuals from Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches.

There are confirmations of 21 for Port Arthur, 14 for Groves, three for Nederland and one for Port Neches.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported is 39.

The Port Arthur Health Department is encouraging everyone to get a vaccine against COVID-19 to protect themselves and family members at home, school, work and play.

All persons over 12 years of age and testing positive for COVID, call your physician (those under 18, must have a parent/guardian call, please) to be scheduled for an infusion. Adults 18 years of age or older may call 409-550-2536 and/or 409-726-8700 to receive proper instructions.