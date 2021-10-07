expand
October 7, 2021

Barbara Shedrick

By PA News

Published 8:06 pm Thursday, October 7, 2021

Barbara Shedrick, 75, passionately known by everyone as (Sis) a resident of Port Arthur, Tx was called to her Heavenly Home on September 6, 2021.

She was the 2nd of 5 precious gifts given to her parents Norris and Cecelia Mczeal on November 20, 1945 in Lafayette La.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents: Norris and Cecelia McZeal, her only 2 children twins; Fralena McCrea and Floyd Shedrick Jr. Siblings John McZeal, Joseph McZeal and Patsy Shields.

Barbara was a kind hearted lady and loved by many.

She was always willing to give a helping hand to help others. She loved to cook and share her food.

Sis was the best at home laundry person. She would starch and iron your clothes better than the cleaners themselves.

Barbara leaves to cherish her memories; Her sister Sherold Alpough (Curtis), Her grandchildren the love of her life; Javanna Bob (Drea), Joshua, Johnathan and Jessica McCrea, son in law; Clifton McCrea. Sister in laws Brenda Shedrick and Juanita Jones. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

We would like to extend loving appreciation and thanks to her brother in law Curtis Alpough who gave his time and love unconditionally, Gulf Health Nursing Home, Kindred Hospice Care and McBride Funeral Home.

Special thanks Michelle Hamilton, Melody Gunner and Peggy Boudreaux for their selfless acts of dedication when needed.

Memorial Service will be 11:00 A.M. October 9,2021 @ East Mount Olive Baptist Church, Port Arthur, Tx., 800 E. Thomas Blvd.

Please wear a mask due to Covid.

