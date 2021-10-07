expand
October 8, 2021

Elizabeth Cardenis with the Port Arthur Health Department gets information from Pam Jacobs for a flu shot. (Monique Batson/The News)

Missed Wednesday's drive-thru flu shot? Another chance nears without leaving your car.

By Monique Batson

Published 12:34 am Thursday, October 7, 2021

On Wednesday, members of the Port Arthur Health Department hosted their annual drive-thru flu clinic, where those who wanted one could receive it free of charge.

A second event is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 13 in front of the Port Arthur Public Library, 4615 9th Avenue.

COVID-19 vaccinations also will be available across the street at the Texas Artist Museum, 3501 Cultural Center Drive, at the same time.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those that should highly consider a flu vaccine are pregnant women, adults 65 and older, children from 6 months to 5 years with chronic health conditions.

Flu season typically runs from October to March with a peak between December and February.

With the current season, no cases have been reported to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services from Jefferson County, as of a report generated on Oct. 1.

For more information on the drive-thru clinic or how to receive a flu shot on a different day, call the health department at 409-983-8848.

Health Department Employees Courtnee Williams and Tracie Guidry prepare to give free flu shots. (Monique Batson/The News)

