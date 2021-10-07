expand
October 8, 2021

LETTER TO THE EDITOR — Texas has no standing in abortion cases

By PA News

Published 12:03 am Thursday, October 7, 2021

Neither the embryo or fetus are protected by either Federal or State Constitutions.

The U.S. and Texas Constitutions were designed, written and instituted for the living; people, persons, men women, citizens. These documents are “…of the people, for the people and by the people …”

There is no mention of the unborn, the embryo or fetus.

Therefore, it would appear that under, Amendment X. of the US Constitution, that power is reserved to the states. Amendment X. “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.”

Abortion; however, has got to be inherently wrong; it is a moral issue, but there has to be allowances for extenuating circumstances.

It is a question of “right or wrong.” Oops, is not an extenuating circumstance.

The state of Texas has no legal standing in the case of abortions. That is why it leaves the implementation of its recently passed abortion law to individuals filing suit.

Unfortunately, neither due unrelated individuals filling suit have a vested interest in filling suit.

– Submitted by Armando Gaytan of Port Arthur

