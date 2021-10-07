expand
Ad Spot

October 8, 2021

Penny Clark displays her new picture book, Beaumont’s Civil Air Patrol in World War II, of which she will be signing copies Oct. 12 at The Port Arthur International Seafarers’ Center. (Courtesy phtoo)

Port Arthur Seafarers’ Center book signing details SETX’s fight in WWII

By PA News

Published 12:32 am Thursday, October 7, 2021

World War II’s deadly battles extended all the way to the Gulf of Mexico and Southeast Texas in the fight for valuable oil.

A new book from Penny Clark, special collections librarian at Lamar University, details that struggle. Clark will give a PowerPoint presentation and sign copies of the picture book — Beaumont’s Civil Air Patrol in World War II — at 4 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 12) at The Port Arthur International Seafarers’ Center.

All but two of the photos from the book are taken from Lamar University’s Special Collections.

Clark’s book discusses how important Texas oil was to the Allies.

The Nazis were very aware of this and sent submarines into the Gulf of Mexico to blow up American ships carrying vital materials to the war. Southeast Texas was devastated by the loss of more than 150 Merchant Marines or men serving on civilian ships.

This destruction spurred the creation of the Civil Air Patrol, in which civilians left from 21 bases located from Maine to Mexico, taking small single-engine airplanes over the oceans protecting ships from attack.

This book tells the story of Base 10, located at the Beaumont Municipal Airport. The work they performed was dangerous, and four men lost their lives.

Clark has a deep tie to the Port Arthur Seafarers’ Center, as Rev. Sinclair K. Oubre was instrumental in providing information on the loss of the Merchant Marines and introducing her to Larry Kelley, whose knowledge of aviation was invaluable to the book.

The event will feature fun, fellowship and food, organizers said. For more information, email pclark@lamar.edu.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

MONIQUE BATSON — School shootings don’t surprise as once before

Reginald Wayne Dennis “Pie”

Max Randall Bonnin

Barbara Shedrick

Local

Lifesaving CPR advice helps save Port Arthur woman during team effort

Local

Health department reports COVID deaths in Nederland, Port Neches

Local

Governor announces Film Friendly Texas Designation for Port Arthur

High School Sports

Memorial Titans field talented team for homecoming game

High School Sports

Unbeaten Nederland Bulldogs take streak on the road against Stingarees

Education

WATCH — Lamar State College Port Arthur instructor is also professional opera singer

Local

Police ID suspect in Jack in the Box robbery, make arrest in deadly Church’s Chicken robbery

Local

Port Arthur Police make arrest following armed robbery at Walgreens

Business

PHOTO GALLERY — Planet Fitness is the place to shed that quarantine weight gain

Local

Missed Wednesday’s drive-thru flu shot? Another chance nears without leaving your car.

Business

Upcoming event keeps contractors updated with available jobs

Local

Port Arthur Seafarers’ Center book signing details SETX’s fight in WWII

Local

Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Fall shows its fun face at Port Arthur house

Groves

Groves Police Department responses & arrests: Sept. 22-Oct. 5

Local

Nederland man arrested, linked to hit & run that killed a Port Neches woman

Local

Port Arthur EDC pushing for new counsel & gets updates on downtown properties

Local

Port Neches Police: Arrest made after man points gun at cops

Local

Late Port Arthur correctional officer Dudley Champ to be honored in D.C.

Local

Police: Driveway dispute leads to gun threat in Port Neches

Local

Port Arthur man sentenced following violent 2018 killing & machete attack

Local

City & museum hosting family friendly holiday events this year in Downtown Port Arthur

community

Groves, police department agree on lengthy contract

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Industrial Training Center less than year from completion