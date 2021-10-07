Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: Sept. 27-Oct. 3
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests between Sept. 27 to Oct. 3:
- No arrests
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls between Sept. 27 to Oct. 3:
Sept. 27
- No reports.
Sept. 28
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of Ninth Street.
Sept. 29
- An abandoned vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Dearing.
Sept. 30
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2300 block of Grand Boulevard.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3000 block of Saba Lane.
Oct. 1
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Dr.
Oct. 2
- An assault was reported in the 1600 block of Johnson.
October 3
- Telephone harassment was reported in the 400 block of Landry.