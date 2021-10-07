expand
October 8, 2021

Reginald Wayne Dennis “Pie”

Published 8:14 pm Thursday, October 7, 2021

Mr. Reginald Wayne Dennis “Pie” of Port Arthur, Texas transitioned to his heavenly home on Monday, September 27, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas.

He was born and raised in Port Arthur on October 21, 1958 to the late Wilbert “Speedy” Dennis and Marie “Sue” Dennis Woods.

Pie was a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School class of 1977 he was also a member of New St. John Baptist Church and Retired from Jefferson County Drainage District #7 (DD&) after 19 years of dedicated service.

Pie was preceded in death by his mother Marie “Sue” Dennis Woods; father Wilbert Speedy Dennis and baby brother Wilbert “Pooh” Dennis.

He will be remembered as a loving and caring father and faithful friend to all who had a heart of gold filled with a lot of love for everyone.

One who enjoyed seeing others happy, he greeted everyone with a war, smile and a funny story.

He leaves to cherish his loving memory his wife of 21 years, Barbara Dennis of Houston, Tx; his daughters, Raven Dennis of Houston, TX and Taylor Dennis of Port Arthur, TX; sister Cynthia Dennis of Port Arthur, TX; brothers, Kish Dennis of Port Arthur, TX and Wendell “Pie” Thornton of Dallas, TX; grandson Dorian James Lewis of Port Arthur, TX; niece Shaundra Valcin of Beaumont, TX; great nephew Caleb Valcin of Beaumont, TX; godson Jekiethen Green of Houston, TX.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.

Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until service time. Pie will take his final resting place at Live Oak Cemetery.

