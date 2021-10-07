expand
October 8, 2021

This is a 3D rendering of natural gas liquefaction trains under construction at the Golden Pass LNG facility in Sabine Pass.

Upcoming event keeps contractors updated with available jobs

By Monique Batson

Published 12:32 am Thursday, October 7, 2021

Contractors looking for information on future projects need look no further than the Carl Parker Center in Port Arthur, where each month the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce, Travis Woods and Elton Hollis host the Contractor’s Business Development Group.

“We started this a few years ago where the Chamber put together a group along with Mr. Travis Woods and Mr. Elton Hollis,” said Joe Tant with the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce. “We invite contractors to come, and Travis gives us updates on projects in the area.”

The networking event is held on the second Wednesday of every month. The next one starts at 9 a.m. Oct. 13.

A report released in mid-September by the Texas Workforce Commission said unemployment rates in the state had fallen to 5.9 percent in August with the addition of 681,000 jobs. It was a .3 percent decrease from the previous month.

However, the Beaumont-Port Arthur region carries the second-highest unemployment rate in the state at 10.1, following Odessa at 11.7.

“The reason to put the group together was so that we could work on economic development in our area, network partners with our Chamber and members of the industry, and put people to work,” Tant said.

Another source for locals looking for employment in construction and/or oil and gas is the SETXWorkforceGuide.com website launched in May by Golden Pass LNG and their construction partner CCZJV.

The site guides job seekers through resources pertaining to high school equivalency certification, enrolling in job readiness and computer training, information for craft and skilled job training, and resources on obtaining National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) locally.

In addition, those with the necessary qualifications can search for and compete for local positions.

For those working in the restaurant industry, TWC recently announced that it will provide funds for parents and legal guardians to assist with child care costs.

For information, call 409-719-4750.

