expand
Ad Spot

October 8, 2021

MONIQUE BATSON — School shootings don’t surprise as once before

By Monique Batson

Published 12:05 am Friday, October 8, 2021

The minute I learned in 2012 that there had been a shooting at a Connecticut elementary school, I immediately turned on the news and watched as a line of young children walked out of an unsafe building.

As if they were going to the restroom, they were in a single-file line holding onto the shoulders of the child ahead of them. But unlike a trip to recess, they were crying with unforgettable looks of horror on their tiny faces. And instead of being escorted by their teacher, they were led away by a state police officer.

At that moment, then-Ridgewood Elementary Principal (now PNGISD deputy superintendent) Julie Gauthier read my mind. My phone went off to a school-wide message from her that said: “In the wake of the news from CT, I want to let you know that your child’s safety is of our upmost concern. We promise to keep them safe at RW!”

I had two there, one at Port Neches Elementary, and one at Port Neches Middle School.

For the next week, as I dropped my four kids off at their respective schools, seeing police officers at the front doors was as comforting as it was unsettling.

But by then school shootings had, unfortunately, become a daily worry. And no one of any age deserves to be a victim of such a heinous act. But to know tiny kids still learning how to spell their names were hiding in closets and under the arms of their teachers seemed absolutely unreal.

It was a few years later than I was having trouble getting a door to close when my youngest child, then in 5th grade, fixed it by finding a metal pole and securing it under the knob. While all of my children are intelligent, this burst of ingenuity from an otherwise shy and quiet child surprised me.

“How did you know to do that?” I asked.

“They taught us in school,” he said.

And at that moment, getting hit by a ton of bricks would have felt better than understanding why.

That child was in kindergarten at the time of the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting. He had lived his entire life preparing for the possibility. He wasn’t expressing a sudden burst of genius; he knew how to bar the classroom door closed. And as shocked and as saddened as I was by that reality, I was and have forever been grateful to our local school districts for having a plan and preparing our children.

It’s not something I ever learned in school. The Columbine High School massacre happened a month before I graduated.

In 2018 on a day in May, the PNG baseball team played Santa Fe High School. My now-19-year-old was on the photojournalism staff at the time and photographed the game. A week later, their pitcher was shot in the head at his school not far from here.

He and 12 other shooting victims survived; 10 did not. I don’t know how many children injured or killed by gunfire that day had been caught living a great summer day on that camera just a week before.

Perhaps it comes with being a parent, but there’s something about knowing children are so often the victims of gun violence that is gut-wrenching. In the two mass shootings I’ve covered, there was a teenage victim in each. One survived (but was paralyzed); one did not. In a matter of seconds two teenagers with goals and dreams went from going about their lives to having it all senselessly taken from them. And those who suffer from the shot aren’t the only victims. Everyone near them and anyone with empathy suffers too.

So Wednesday when I glanced at the computer and saw there had been a second shooting at a Texas school this month, my first thought should not have been: “Again?”

Yet it was.

And why did it happen? Because some kids got into an argument and one decided to pull out a gun like it was something you pack every day with your notebooks and pencils?

I have only two kids left in public school — a freshman and a junior. The knowledge that even after these shootings they still aren’t safe haunts me.

The two teenagers from the shootings I covered as a journalist weren’t at school on those days. One was at a car dealership; one was at the Jefferson County Courthouse. My opinions on gun rights won’t change this, and neither will yours.

I can only hope, when my children are my age, they don’t look at the news to see there’s been another school shooting and think: “Again?”

 

Monique Batson is the Port Arthur Newsmedia editor and can be reached at monique.batson@panews.com.

 

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

MONIQUE BATSON — School shootings don’t surprise as once before

Reginald Wayne Dennis “Pie”

Max Randall Bonnin

Barbara Shedrick

Local

Lifesaving CPR advice helps save Port Arthur woman during team effort

Local

Health department reports COVID deaths in Nederland, Port Neches

Local

Governor announces Film Friendly Texas Designation for Port Arthur

High School Sports

Memorial Titans field talented team for homecoming game

High School Sports

Unbeaten Nederland Bulldogs take streak on the road against Stingarees

Education

WATCH — Lamar State College Port Arthur instructor is also professional opera singer

Local

Police ID suspect in Jack in the Box robbery, make arrest in deadly Church’s Chicken robbery

Local

Port Arthur Police make arrest following armed robbery at Walgreens

Business

PHOTO GALLERY — Planet Fitness is the place to shed that quarantine weight gain

Local

Missed Wednesday’s drive-thru flu shot? Another chance nears without leaving your car.

Business

Upcoming event keeps contractors updated with available jobs

Local

Port Arthur Seafarers’ Center book signing details SETX’s fight in WWII

Local

Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Fall shows its fun face at Port Arthur house

Groves

Groves Police Department responses & arrests: Sept. 22-Oct. 5

Local

Nederland man arrested, linked to hit & run that killed a Port Neches woman

Local

Port Arthur EDC pushing for new counsel & gets updates on downtown properties

Local

Port Neches Police: Arrest made after man points gun at cops

Local

Late Port Arthur correctional officer Dudley Champ to be honored in D.C.

Local

Police: Driveway dispute leads to gun threat in Port Neches

Local

Port Arthur man sentenced following violent 2018 killing & machete attack

Local

City & museum hosting family friendly holiday events this year in Downtown Port Arthur

community

Groves, police department agree on lengthy contract

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Industrial Training Center less than year from completion