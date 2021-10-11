expand
Ad Spot

October 11, 2021

50 mph gust recorded in Nederland. Weather Service talks severe weather for Monday.

By PA News

Published 7:48 am Monday, October 11, 2021

Parents getting children off to school and motorists driving through Port Arthur and Mid County were rudely welcomed Monday morning with severe weather.

At approximately 7 a.m., Jack Brooks Regional Airport recorded a wind gust of more than 50 miles per hour.

According to the National Weather Service, a broken line of showers and thunderstorms associated with a weak surface front is moving across the area Monday morning.

“That should be the worst of it for you,” forecaster Lance Escude told Port Arthur Newsmedia Monday at 7:30 a.m. “The heaviest rain is moving through your area right now and should be over with in the next 30 to 50 minutes. Maybe some light lingering rain after that.”

The rest of Monday looks like it should be dry.

For Tuesday, “we are looking at a chance of mainly afternoon showers and storms and about a 20 or 30 percent chance of rain. Temperatures still rather warm, looking at highs in the mid to upper 80s.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Abbott bans any COVID-19 vaccine mandates — including for private employers

Keenan Jalahl Normand

Linda Lee (Mcleod) Hildabridle

Have your say. City hosting meeting on rezoning lots in Port Arthur and Port Acres.

Local

Abbott bans any COVID-19 vaccine mandates — including for private employers

Local

Have your say. City hosting meeting on rezoning lots in Port Arthur and Port Acres.

Columns

ASK A COP — Can you U-turn across yellow diagonal lines?

Groves

PHOTO GALLERY — Groves Nutrition serving up teas & more

Local

West Texas Intermediate crude oil surpasses $80 per barrel. Your gas prices feel it.

Local

50 mph gust recorded in Nederland. Weather Service talks severe weather for Monday.

Local

Decade in jail could follow 3 shots inside a Port Arthur home and wounded victim

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — $25K available for Port Arthur nonprofits doing good

Local

What does the new ‘Film Friendly City’ designation for Port Arthur mean?

Local

After summer spike in COVID cases, downward trend continues

High School Sports

PHOTOS: Memorial defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau receives All-American jersey

Local

$25K Season of Giving to benefit Port Arthur & Sabine Pass non-profits

Local

Nederland boy’s fight with MIS-C is far from over

High School Sports

Titans run wild over Galveston Ball in homecoming win

Local

New Port Neches subdivision gets ready for lots to hit the market

High School Sports

Stingarees hand Nederland Bulldogs first loss of season

High School Sports

Port Neches-Groves racks up yards in high-scoring thriller of a victory

Local

Groves Police Department responses & arrests: Sept. 22-Oct. 5

Beaumont

Don’t miss the new edition of Greater Port Arthur The Magazine

Local

Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS — Port Arthur church to host free Fall Festival

Local

Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Titans crown Homecoming King and Queen

Local

Multiple COVID deaths reported in Mid County & Port Arthur for 2nd straight day