Keenan Jalahl Normand, age 30, a native and lifelong resident of Port Arthur Texas, went from Labor to Reward on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Keenan worked in customer service until his untimely passing; he loved meeting new people and helping anyone in need.

Keenan was a man of many talents; some include, but not limited to cooking, dancing, giving his heart to everyone and anyone he would meet.

He did small home repairs and shared his incredible smile with everyone.

He was an electronic Wiz and loved anything dealing with computers.

At the time of his passing, he was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Keenan attended Memorial High School, later graduating from Tekoa Academy.

Keenan leaves behind to cherish his memory; his birth mother-Yolanda Normand; his mother LaTasha Mayon-Hollie; fathers-Joseph Mayon (Audrey) and Garain Hollier; his sisters; Kiauntae Normand Lewis (Larry) of Spring Texas, Letika Mayon (Gilbert-Gilbo), Dajah M. Patton both of Port Arthur, Texas; brother -DeAndre’ Mayon of Houston, Texas; nephews-Kayden D Prejean and Kane Small; nieces-Serenity Sutton, Amyria Sutton, Khyree Small, Kay’liah Small, K’nyia Small and Ariella Lewis; aunts-Estella Normand of Baytown Texas, Joetta Mayon and Orelia Normand Gaskill (Chris) both of Port Arthur, Texas; Grandparents-Lena and Theodore Hollier; great aunts-Carol Ann Frank, Mary Ann Smith, Bertha Dawson, Mary Ann Mayon, Mary G Mayon-all of Port Arthur, Texas, Ruby Haynes Martin and Mary Louise Bowdary both of Houston Texas, and a great-great aunt Philimon Thomas Mayon of Opelousas, Louisiana; great uncles-Gerald Normand, Hilton Mayon and Martin Mayon of Port Arthur, Texas, Bernard Haynes, Joseph Keys and Horace Keys all of Houston, Texas; special cousins include, but not limited to-Michael Normand, Preven Jones, Kiara Gaskill, Dommanique Jones and Sholanda Adams Collins; a special friend and brother-in-law Gilbert Small; his help mate, his special friend and beloved, Kenneth Wilson and his godson- Ja’ Qualyn Lowe; in addition to a host of relatives, close friends, and people left to cherish his memory.

Keenan was preceded in death by great-grandparents Louise Arceneaux Leday and Seaforce Leday; grandparents- Rev. Leonard C Normand and Kathryn Normand, Joseph W Mayon Sr. and Martha Ann Briscoe Mayon; aunts-Wanda Normand, Patricia Normand, Arnell Normand, Linda Adams and Lytoria Mayon Patton; uncles-Ray Harold Normand, Michael Normand and a great-great uncle- Hulton “Yoke” Mayon Sr. and cousin-Nelson Normand.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on October 16, 2021, at Empowerment Church, 3600 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur Texas 77640.

There will be a viewing from 1:00pm to start of service.