expand
Ad Spot

October 11, 2021

West Texas Intermediate crude oil surpasses $80 per barrel. Your gas prices feel it.

By PA News

Published 7:56 am Monday, October 11, 2021

Last week saw oil prices advance to the highest in seven years, with a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil surpassing the critical $80 per barrel level.

“The nation’s gas prices were also pushed to their highest since 2014, all on OPEC’s decision not to raise production more than it already agreed to in July,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Texas gas prices have risen 6.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.90/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Gas prices in Texas are 8.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.04/g higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $2.59/g Monday while the most expensive is $3.60/g, a difference of $1.01/g.

The lowest price in the state Monday is $2.59/g while the highest is $3.60/g, a difference of $1.01/g.

“The OPEC decision caused an immediate reaction in oil prices, and amidst what is turning into a global energy crunch, motorists are now spending over $400 million more on gasoline every single day than they were just a year ago,” De Haan said.

“The problems continue to relate to a surge in demand as the global economy recovers, combined with deep cuts to production from early in the pandemic. If Americans can’t slow their appetite for fuels, we’ve got no place for prices to go but up.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25/g today.

The national average is up 7.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.08/g higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

October 11, 2020: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)
October 11, 2019: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)
October 11, 2018: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g)
October 11, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)
October 11, 2016: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
October 11, 2015: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)
October 11, 2014: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)
October 11, 2013: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)
October 11, 2012: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)
October 11, 2011: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa – $3.00/g, up 2.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.98/g.
San Antonio – $2.81/g, up 7.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.73/g.
Austin – $2.85/g, up 6.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.79/g.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Abbott bans any COVID-19 vaccine mandates — including for private employers

Keenan Jalahl Normand

Linda Lee (Mcleod) Hildabridle

Have your say. City hosting meeting on rezoning lots in Port Arthur and Port Acres.

Local

Abbott bans any COVID-19 vaccine mandates — including for private employers

Local

Have your say. City hosting meeting on rezoning lots in Port Arthur and Port Acres.

Columns

ASK A COP — Can you U-turn across yellow diagonal lines?

Groves

PHOTO GALLERY — Groves Nutrition serving up teas & more

Local

West Texas Intermediate crude oil surpasses $80 per barrel. Your gas prices feel it.

Local

50 mph gust recorded in Nederland. Weather Service talks severe weather for Monday.

Local

Decade in jail could follow 3 shots inside a Port Arthur home and wounded victim

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — $25K available for Port Arthur nonprofits doing good

Local

What does the new ‘Film Friendly City’ designation for Port Arthur mean?

Local

After summer spike in COVID cases, downward trend continues

High School Sports

PHOTOS: Memorial defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau receives All-American jersey

Local

$25K Season of Giving to benefit Port Arthur & Sabine Pass non-profits

Local

Nederland boy’s fight with MIS-C is far from over

High School Sports

Titans run wild over Galveston Ball in homecoming win

Local

New Port Neches subdivision gets ready for lots to hit the market

High School Sports

Stingarees hand Nederland Bulldogs first loss of season

High School Sports

Port Neches-Groves racks up yards in high-scoring thriller of a victory

Local

Groves Police Department responses & arrests: Sept. 22-Oct. 5

Beaumont

Don’t miss the new edition of Greater Port Arthur The Magazine

Local

Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS — Port Arthur church to host free Fall Festival

Local

Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Titans crown Homecoming King and Queen

Local

Multiple COVID deaths reported in Mid County & Port Arthur for 2nd straight day