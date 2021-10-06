Season of Giving

expand
Published 2:15 pm Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Groves
PNG seeks second district win against high-powered Eagles
Local
Lifesaving CPR advice helps save Port Arthur woman during team effort
Local
Health department reports COVID deaths in Nederland, Port Neches
Local
Governor announces Film Friendly Texas Designation for Port Arthur
High School Sports
Memorial Titans field talented team for homecoming game
High School Sports
Unbeaten Nederland Bulldogs take streak on the road against Stingarees
Education
WATCH — Lamar State College Port Arthur instructor is also professional opera singer
Local
Police ID suspect in Jack in the Box robbery, make arrest in deadly Church’s Chicken robbery
Local
Port Arthur Police make arrest following armed robbery at Walgreens
Business
PHOTO GALLERY — Planet Fitness is the place to shed that quarantine weight gain
Local
Missed Wednesday’s drive-thru flu shot? Another chance nears without leaving your car.
Business
Upcoming event keeps contractors updated with available jobs
Local
Port Arthur Seafarers’ Center book signing details SETX’s fight in WWII
Local
Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: Sept. 27-Oct. 3
Local
PHOTO FEATURE — Fall shows its fun face at Port Arthur house
Groves
Groves Police Department responses & arrests: Sept. 22-Oct. 5
Local
Nederland man arrested, linked to hit & run that killed a Port Neches woman
Local
Port Arthur EDC pushing for new counsel & gets updates on downtown properties
Local
Port Neches Police: Arrest made after man points gun at cops
Local
Late Port Arthur correctional officer Dudley Champ to be honored in D.C.
Local
Police: Driveway dispute leads to gun threat in Port Neches
Local
Port Arthur man sentenced following violent 2018 killing & machete attack
Local
City & museum hosting family friendly holiday events this year in Downtown Port Arthur
community
Groves, police department agree on lengthy contract
